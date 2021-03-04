State Duma Deputy Elena Strokova made a proposal to cancel the All-Russian Testing Works (VPR) for schoolchildren, reports RT…

The parliamentarian explained that such work turned into mechanical testing, they are not suitable for testing the knowledge of students. In addition, there is an additional burden on both teachers and schoolchildren.

According to Strokova, thousands of Russian teachers have signed various petitions for the abolition of VLOOKUP.

It is noted that the corresponding letter has already been sent to Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova.

“I ask you to consider the possibility of abolishing VLTs, since they cannot be the final form of assessing the cross section of a student’s knowledge and the work of a teacher,” the appeal says.

Recall that the All-Russian test works in the country’s schools will be held from March 15 to May 21, 2021. On these days of work in a regular mode, students from 4th to 8th grades will write. In the 10th and 11th grades, the final tests will be held from March 1 to March 26 in the approbation mode.