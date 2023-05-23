Genoa – “She was released on 3 May the authorization for the start of the third tender aimed at the sale of the assets of Piaggio Aero and Piaggio Aviation – companies in extraordinary administration that operate under the Piaggio Aerospace brand. The notice for the collection of expressions of interest was published on 10 May. The tender will remain open until 12 June 2023″. This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Business and Made in Italy Valentino Valentini, answering the question time in the Production Activities Committee of the Chamber to a question by Ilaria Cavo.

“The competent offices of the ministry will carefully follow the selection procedure, – assured Valentini – in order to identify the offer that best satisfies the terms of the tender, which ensures financial solidity and which proposes an industrial plan that guarantees the future of the production sites, also in order not to waste the results obtained by the management of the Commissioners as well as to guarantee the safeguarding of the production and employment levels of Piaggio Aerospace”.

“The commitment of Deputy Minister Valentino Valentini to follow the selective procedure launched for the sale of Piaggio Aerospace is positive, so that the offer that best respects the terms of the tender is chosen, i.e. one that ensures financial solidity and an industrial plan that guarantees the future of the production sites, also in order not to waste the work done by the commissioners”. Thus Ilaria Cavo, vice president of the Productive Activities commission of the Chambercomments on the answer to the question presented during the question time in committee at the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy.

“The specific meeting on Piaggio Aerospace requested by the unions, and also solicited with this question, will be held following the outcome of the tender, but the economic development table of the Province of Savona, an institutional place for information and discussion, will be updated shortly with local actors: the deputy minister announced that the ministry is working on a new program agreement for the complex crisis area, with the attribution of additional resources for the implementation of the Industrial Reconversion and Redevelopment Project, after the expiry of the terms of the previous agreement. The selection procedure for the envisaged subsidies can be assumed during the year by law 181 of 1989: another important news and another element of satisfaction in the answer to the question”.