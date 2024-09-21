Deputy Minister of Tourism in Nizhny Novgorod Region Galina Galkina Dies in Road Accident

Deputy Minister of Tourism and Folk Crafts in the Nizhny Novgorod Region Galina Galkina died in a traffic accident. This was reported by the publication Baza in Telegram.

The car in which the regional official was located crashed into a passenger car. On the day of the accident, the Russian woman was returning from a business trip to Mari El. As Baza has learned, the accident occurred the previous evening in the Semenovsky District near the village of Lyunda-Shipovoy. The accident claimed the lives of two more people – the driver and passenger of the second car.

In addition, the driver of the Nizhny Novgorod Kremlin motor pool and an employee of the regional hospitality agency were injured.

Earlier it was reported that in Rybinsk, Yaroslavl Regional Duma deputy Marina Stepanova did not give way to a bus in a Chinese “Tank” and collided with it. As a result of the incident, ten people were injured.