Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Dagestan Ismailov was detained by police

Searches were conducted at the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Dagestan Rufat Ismailov, he was detained

Law enforcement officers detained Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Dagestan Rufat Ismailov. This is reported by TASS with reference to a source in the security forces of the republic.

The reasons for the official’s detention have not yet been disclosed. Searches are being carried out at his place of residence and work. Ismailov has held the post of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs since December 2019.

Earlier in the Volgograd region, the police detained the head of the Gorodishchensky municipal district, Vitaly Shelmenkov. The official received bribes from his deputy and became a defendant in a criminal case under Article 290 (“Taking a bribe”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.