Deputy Defense Minister Yevkurov visited the former Wagner PMC training ground in Molkino

Deputy Minister of Defense, Colonel General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov visited the 243rd combined arms training ground in Molkino in Krasnodar Krai. This reports RBC.

Yevkurov inspected the progress of military personnel training and the upgrade of the Molkino training and material base. New training points will appear at the training ground, including for training FPV drone operators and reconnaissance quadcopters, with special obstacle courses.

Molkino is located near Goryachy Klyuch on the M-4 “Don” highway. In 2015, the training of PMC “Wagner” fighters began there.