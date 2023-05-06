Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Anna Malyar reported on the production and testing of new weapons by Russia. She wrote about this on May 6 in her Telegram channel.

“Now [российская сторона] establishes the production of certain types of weapons, continue to test new weapons. And what may seem to us as some kind of change of tactics is actually a move [спецоперации] in accordance with their capabilities,” said Malyar.

She also explained that the Ukrainian military sees the missile attacks as a test and development of the country’s air defense (AD) capabilities.

Earlier, on May 5, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, said that over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) had lost up to 300 military and mercenaries in the Donetsk direction.

On April 30, it was reported about the destruction by Russian forces of more than 480 military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and foreign mercenaries per day in the Donetsk direction. More than 200 more Ukrainian soldiers were destroyed as a result of a missile attack by Russian troops on the 24th mechanized brigade and a detachment of special operations forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the DPR.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.