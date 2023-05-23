Home page politics

Russia’s Deputy Science and Higher Education Minister Pyotr Kucherenko at a press conference. (Archive image) © IMAGO/Stanislav Krasilnikov

Vladimir Putin’s Deputy Minister of Higher Education is said to have died on a flight. A Russia-critical journalist reports on his fears.

Moscow – “I hardly sleep. i feel terrible We’re all being held hostage. Nobody can say anything. Otherwise we’ll be crushed like bugs right away,” said Pyotr Kucherenko, Russia’s deputy minister for higher education. Months later he is dead – died under circumstances that have not yet been clarified. “Kucherenko felt ill while on a plane with a Russian delegation returning from a business trip to Cuba. The plane landed in the town of Mineralnye Vody, where doctors tried to help,” the ministry said on a website. Kutscherenko could no longer be helped.

The family of the deceased deputy minister assume that Kutscherenko died of heart problems. However, an autopsy is still pending. Journalist Super is said to have said after Kutscherenko’s death that he had been taking tranquilizers out of fear for a long time. “I take them by the handful. But that doesn’t help much either,” Kutscherenko is said to have said in a confidential conversation.

According to CNN and other international media outlets, Kutscherenko spoke to journalist Roman Super a few weeks after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began. Super left the country shortly afterwards – and recommended the same to Kutscherenko. But Kutscherenko replied: “It’s no longer possible. They take our passports away from us. And there is no place in the world where they will be satisfied with the Russian deputy minister after this fascist invasion doubly against the official language of the Russian state under Vladimir Putin.

Russia: Mysterious deaths surrounding Putin are piling up

Kutscherenko was the husband of Georgian-Russian singer Diana Gurtskaya, who represented Armenia in the 2008 Eurovision Song Contest. He also leaves behind a 15-year-old son.

Several people from Russia’s elite had already died in the past year – the mysterious deaths among Russia’s elite are increasing, observed by the opposition and the international press. And also some top military figures died in mysterious ways. (Kathrin Reikowski)