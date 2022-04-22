State deputy Delegado Olim (PP), rapporteur of the process of impeachment of Arthur do Val (União Brasil) in the Ethics Council of the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo (Alesp), said that deputy Isa Penna (PCdoB), victim of sexual harassment in the House, was “lucky” to be harassed and that the case will contribute to the reelection of the parliamentarian. Questioned by the speech, the parliamentarian claimed that he “expressed himself badly”, but that the two cases of sexual harassment “cannot be compared”.

“Lucky for her because she’s getting elected because of this. She just talks about it,” she said, in an interview with the Inteligência LTDA podcast this Wednesday, 20.

On December 21, 2020, Alesp’s internal circuit cameras caught deputy Fernando Cury (non-party) putting his hands on his colleague’s breasts. Punished internally at the Casa, he was suspended from his activities for 180 days. At the time, Olim’s first vote on the Ethics Council was for a milder sentence for Cury, who was four months old.

Asked about the difference between the sentences of Cury, who only suffered removal, and Arthur, who can be impeached, Olim argued that the MBL member already had previous warnings in the House. He also played down Cury’s attitude in the Plenary.

“He (Cury) drank. He’s a good guy, everyone loves him. What he did there he will never forget.” “You can’t say they’re kind of similar things,” she said.

On Twitter, Isa Penna said that she will ask for Olim to be removed from his position on the Ethics Council and that she is considering filing a lawsuit against him for breach of parliamentary decorum. “What you said about me on the Inteligência Ltda podcast is unacceptable, and I will go to the last consequences,” he wrote.

In a note, Olim said that he “expressed himself badly” and that “the intention was to say that deputy Isa Penna became better known with the unfortunate and disgusting case of the harassment of deputy Fernando Cury”.

“The speech was absolutely inopportune, inconsequential in relation to the moment we are living. The empowerment of women is not done in this way”, the president of the Ethics Council, Maria Lúcia Amary, told Estadão. If there is representation against Olim, the rite of the House requires that the request be the subject of an opinion, which cannot be voted on by the deputy as a member of the Council.

