State Duma Deputy Vitaly Milonov proposed creating a “New Year’s social basket” for Russian families experiencing financial difficulties. On Saturday, December 18, reports RT.

It is noted that he wrote about this in a letter addressed to the head of the Ministry of Labor Anton Kotyakov.

“It seems expedient to introduce a new measure of social support for families experiencing financial difficulties during the New Year holidays – the establishment of a“ New Year’s social basket, ”the appeal says.

According to Milonov, the state could hand over such families a small box or bag containing the minimum set of everything that is needed to celebrate the New Year or Christmas – a small artificial spruce, New Year’s decorations, sweets for children, as well as a certificate for visiting the state Christmas trees.

“The costs of such a set would more than cover the good emotions of such families,” the deputy said.

He also added that this measure will increase the effectiveness of actions in support of the institution of family and childbearing.

On December 11, the government allocated almost 14 billion rubles for payments to low-income families. The corresponding order was signed by the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin.

At the same time, the government recalled that monthly payments for incomplete low-income families were introduced at the initiative of the President of the Russian Federation from July 1. These payments can be received by mothers and fathers who are raising children alone. The amount of the allowance is equal to half of the regional minimum subsistence level per child.

On average in Russia, it is about 5.5 thousand rubles a month.