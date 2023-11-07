Deputy Mayor Sergunina summed up the results of the capital forum for youth “Career vs Business”

The online audience of the capital’s exhibition and forum “Career vs Business” amounted to 1.5 million young people. Deputy Mayor of Moscow Natalya Sergunina spoke about this.

This is exactly how many viewers watched live broadcasts from the Lomonosov innovation cluster. More than 2.5 thousand people visited the site in person.

Over 50 companies, startups and urban projects became partners of the exhibition. The program included two directions: “Practice” – for those who want to work for hire, and “Entrepreneur” – for those who would like to open their own business.

“The city pays special attention to career opportunities and career guidance for Muscovites. To help young people find their calling, we are holding a career forum for the third time. This year, during the two days of its work, 1.5 thousand participants responded to interesting vacancies. More than 100 boys and girls received an invitation to an interview right on the site,” Sergunina said.

As part of the event, young people had the opportunity to communicate with representatives of different companies, learn about their activities and take part in open meetings and workshops. They could also listen to lectures by experts who talked about combining work and study, launching a startup, and trends in entrepreneurship.

Specialists conducted about 1.5 thousand career guidance tests and consultations. In addition, a business game was held, in which participants solved real business problems.

The organizer of the event is the capital’s committee of public relations and youth policy.