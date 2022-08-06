Deputy Mayor of Moscow Natalya Sergunina spoke about the creation of a world-class expo cluster at VDNKh. VDNKh Expo will become the most modern platform of its kind in Russia, the vice-mayor noted.

According to her, the cluster will house two transforming pavilions with an area of ​​53 thousand square meters. m, a congress and concert complex for 3 thousand seats, more than 20 high-class halls with the latest multimedia equipment. “It will be possible to hold events of any format here, from large-scale business and scientific forums to sports championships,” Sergunina emphasized.

The project also provides for the creation of an observation deck, an open-air amphitheater, a covered pedestrian gallery with a green roof.

The architectural concept of the expo complex, in particular, includes the historical pavilion No. 70, designed for the international exhibition in Montreal. The new center will be decorated with the arch of the northern entrance, which in 1939 served as the main entrance to VDNKh. When working on the project, the specialists took into account the landscape of the exhibition so that the expocluster would harmoniously fit into the park space of VDNKh, Sergunina noted.

Now expositions and various business events at VDNKh are held in more than 15 locations. Among them are the Center “Cosmonautics and Aviation”, Pavilion No. 57 “Russia – My History”, Pavilion “Worker and Kolkhoz Woman”.

Since the beginning of 2022, the exhibition has hosted about 20 guest projects. Many of them were held here for the first time, for example, the All-Russian forum on the outer shells of buildings Building Skin Russia or the international exposition of vacuum equipment VacuumTechExpo.

