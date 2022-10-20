Almost 2 million Muscovites began using the Our City portal over the course of 11 years of operation. This year, residents of the capital most often left appeals about the maintenance of courtyards and landscaping, said Moscow Deputy Mayor Natalia Sergunina.

According to her, more than 5,000 requests come to the site and through the mobile application daily. At the same time, since the launch of the portal, “about 6.5 million different domestic issues have already been resolved,” the vice-mayor emphasized.

On the portal, users can leave applications on more than 200 topics and monitor their implementation. To do this, the site and the mobile application have such headings as “My Yard”, “My Home”, “My Road”, “My Park”, “Government Institutions”, “Public Transport”, “Trade and Advertising”, “ City territory. More than 600 specialized organizations and authorities are responsible for work on appeals. The response time under the regulations is eight business days.

In the near future, it is planned to modernize the site and application: the portal will be redesigned, new topics will be added, and the call classifier will be optimized.

The project “Our City” is supervised by the state institution “New Management Technologies” together with the Moscow Department of Information Technology.

In 2018, the Moscow Mayor’s program “My District” was launched in the capital, aimed at the integrated development of each district of the city. As part of the program, modern public spaces are being created in the capital, a new standard of cultural, social and medical institutions is being introduced, and transport, sports and leisure infrastructure is being improved.