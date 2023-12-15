VDNH and the Main Botanical Garden named after N.V. Tsitsin presented a new “Snow Route” for a long walk, during which you can admire the landscape park, the sights of the Museum City and go ice skating.

“28 picturesque winter sites at VDNH, Ostankino Park and the Main Botanical Garden have been added to the route. The walk will take at least three hours. A map with the main locations and interesting facts marked on it can be downloaded on the exhibition website or picked up at the information center,” noted the vice mayor.

You can start at any entrance to the VDNH territory and follow the points in a convenient order. For visitors, information centers, electric bus routes, ski tracks and food outlets are marked with special icons.

Among the stops on the Snow Route are an aerial eco-trail located in the Sheremetyevo oak grove and an ice skating rink on Industry Square, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this season.

In the arboretum of the Main Botanical Garden named after N.V. Tsitsin of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) is invited to look at woody plants brought to Moscow from different parts of the planet. The historic Old Stock Greenhouse is also located here.