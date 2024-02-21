The Moscow Zoo website has been improved for the convenience of users. Deputy Mayor of Moscow Natalya Sergunina spoke about this. Using the updated platform, visitors will be able to plan their visit to the zoo in advance, as well as learn more about its inhabitants.

“On the main page there is a list of excursions and exhibitions, a poster of upcoming events and a feeding schedule for the inhabitants. These options will help residents and guests of the city make their visit to the Moscow Zoo even more interesting and educational,” said Natalya Sergunina.

Getting to know the platform begins with information about the institution, its address and work schedule. Nearby are links to branches – the center for the reproduction of rare species of animals and the Father Frost Zoo in Veliky Ustyug. Below are the quick access buttons. One of them leads to a page dedicated to the zoo's conservation mission. He participates in conservation programs for the Amur tiger, Far Eastern leopard, Pallas's cat, Syrian spadefoot, bison, musk ox, bustards and cranes of Eurasia and many other species. Smart search and categories provide convenient navigation through all sections of the site.

In addition, on the website you can find a variety of routes for walking around the zoo, register for lectures or master classes. For specialists, there is a library with professional literature on caring for various representatives of fauna.

This year the Moscow Zoo turns 160 years old. Now it is home to more than 1.2 thousand different species of animals, birds, reptiles and fish. Over the past nine years, the birth rate of animals has almost doubled. For example, cubs of Far Eastern leopards, Amur tigers, manul cats, orangutans and Katyusha the panda were born here.