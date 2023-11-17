The capital’s “Map of Innovative Solutions” presents more than 6 thousand ready-made technological products. Using this platform, large businesses and city structures can select projects and services for specific tasks and contact developers, said Deputy Mayor of Moscow Natalya Sergunina.

“About 4 thousand entrepreneurs posted their developments on the online platform. The catalog brings together ideas in 18 areas. Among them are “Industry”, “Creative industries”, “Tourism and recreation” and other areas. Since the beginning of the year, the database has been replenished with a thousand new proposals,” Sergunina said.

Each area includes thematic subcategories, for example, the “Business Digitalization” section contains solutions for automating business processes and document management, tools for data processing and creating your own software. The “Trade and Advertising” category presents services for automating the work of the support service, conducting marketing campaigns, collecting and analyzing reviews.

The platform has filters to search for a suitable idea: you can specify the desired place of registration of the development company, as well as select the technologies that should be used in the product (for example, artificial intelligence or 3D printing).

In addition, the site operates the “City Requests” service, where metropolitan departments and subordinate organizations leave requests, and entrepreneurs respond to them. In 2023 alone, thanks to this section, about 60 innovations were introduced in Moscow, Sergunina emphasized.