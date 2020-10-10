Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport Maxim Liksutov has contracted the coronavirus. This is reported by the capital’s Department of Transport in its Telegram-channel.

It is noted that Liksutov has almost no symptoms of the disease, with the exception of a runny nose. The official hopes that his condition will not worsen anytime soon and added that he is switching to remote work.

“I really want to remind everyone: now it is extremely important to take care of yourself and those around you. Do not forget to wear personal protective equipment, ”Liksutov urged.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said there was no hidden information about the situation with coronavirus in the capital. According to him, the city authorities speak openly and honestly about the epidemic situation in the city. Sobyanin also recommended that Moscow employers transfer a third of all employees to remote work.

In Moscow, over the past day, 4105 cases of coronavirus infection were detected. The total number of infected people in the capital has reached 59,924. In the capital, 250,433 patients have been cured for the entire time. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 5,560 people have died, and 30 people are also known to have died per day.

Even more interesting in our “Classmates”… Subscribe!