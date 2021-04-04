Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem: The UAE is one of the safest and most secure countries in the world

Dubai (WAM)

Fleur Hassan Nahum, Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem for Foreign, Economic, Development and Tourism Affairs, affirmed that the UAE is one of the safest and most secure countries in the world, and it is the country of coexistence among different peoples without distinction between race, color and religion, expressing her admiration for the UAE’s record of empowering women.

She said that the representation of women in the Emirates is better than Israel, and even better than most Western countries. Women in the Federal National Council represent 50% of the number of members, as well as about 30% in the Council of Ministers, noting that the percentage of women’s representation in the Israeli parliament (the Knesset) It is only 25%.

Nahum, who co-founded the Emirati-Israeli Business Council and the Gulf-Israeli Women’s Forum, added that the Emirati-Israeli Business Council includes members from other countries as well, noting that 44% of the 4,000 council members are from Israel and 41% from the Emirates, while The rest of the members come from Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan, as well as from India, Europe, and the United States.

She said that the Gulf-Israeli Women Forum focuses on business and cultural aspects, explaining that the forum members contribute to promoting women’s empowerment, and it targets women leaders in their field with regard to the quality of women’s work, their impact and their ability to lead other women.

Fleur Nahum, in her capacity as deputy mayor of Jerusalem and responsible for tourism, expressed her belief that the State of Israel and the UAE could establish a green corridor for tourists who received the “Covid-19″ vaccine to travel between the two countries, especially since the two countries occupy advanced positions in terms of vaccinating their people against ” Covid-19 ».

Nahum expressed her enthusiasm to start a new phase of welcoming Muslims in Jerusalem, following the signing of the Abrahamic treaties that helped establish diplomatic relations between Israel and four Arab countries, namely the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.

She added that religious tourism in the city of Jerusalem was limited to Jewish and Christian tourists for decades, explaining that Muslims are now welcome to visit the third most important holy site in Islam, the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem spoke about her experiences during her visits to the UAE after the signing of the Abrahamic Peace Treaty with the State of Israel in September 2020, referring to a generous gesture made by a Dubai taxi driver that proved to her that the UAE is one of the safest countries for Jews. And she said, “While I was walking on a Dubai street after having dinner with my husband and four children last December and my husband was wearing a kippah, which is a traditional head covering worn by Jews, a taxi driver stopped us in the middle of the road and said hello, Jews, we are happy to welcome you here. ».

“The taxi driver’s message expressed the warmth and welcome of the Emirati people,” she added. “We can be friends, we can be one family again, and we can build the region together … This is very important to me as a mother and a politician,” she said.