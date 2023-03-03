The construction of the Big Circle Line (BKL) of the metro in Moscow was carried out at a record pace and became a unique project for the entire world metro construction. This was announced on March 3 by the deputy mayor of the capital for urban policy and construction, Andrey Bochkarev.

On average, the construction of BKL stations took about two to three years. They are complex engineering structures: about 800 km of cables have been laid on each and 55 complex engineering systems have been installed. The stations were built in two ways: open (in open pits) and closed, without opening the surface, it is indicated Online mayor of the capital.

For the finishing of the Vorontsovskaya station, for example, for the first time in the history of the Moscow metro construction, quartz agglomerate was used – an artificial stone with good wear resistance, which allows the use of different colors, Bochkarev noted.

At Novatorskaya, a false ceiling was designed, for which glass was used as a finishing material for the first time. And for the decoration of the ventilation kiosks of the Zyuzino station, as an experiment, aluminum chameleon panels were also used for the first time, thanks to which standard structures turned into art objects.

Earlier, on March 1, Izvestia correspondent Alexander Lazurenko said that the BKL stations continue the traditions laid down since the birth of the capital’s metro, when it was immediately recognized as a model of architecture. Each of them is unique in its artistic solution.

For example, the arches of Klenovy Boulevard resemble the domes of the towers of the nearby Kolomenskoye Park. And the Nagatinsky Backwater is a symbolic monument to the fauna of the Moskva River: images of large fish are placed on the walls of the station.

The opening ceremony of the BCL took place earlier, on March 1. Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in it via video link. The Mayor of Moscow, employees of the Moscow Metro and specialists who built the BKL attended the ceremony in person.

In total, about 100 modern Russian trains “Moscow-2020” will run along the BCL. They have the widest possible doors and passages between cars – 1.6 m. Large information displays, lighting matching the color of the line, and air disinfection systems are installed inside. There are also USB chargers near each seat.