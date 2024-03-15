Every time it is more weakened he Sinaloense Party in it Sinaloa Congressto show a button, yesterday the deputy of Rosario and Escuinapa, Nancy Dalila Hernández Domínguez, resigned from PAS and formally requested integrate to the Morena Parliamentary Group.

For the licenses to participate in campaigns, the bench of the Sinaloense Party It had been restructured and had six substitute deputies who recently protested: Luz María Torres Noriega, Mónica Armenta Elenes, Tamara Gil Cháirez, Isabel Sicairos Valdez, Norma Alicia Soto Montoya and until yesterday Nancy Dalila Hernández Domínguez.

Yesterday afternoon, deputy of Rosario and Escuinapa Nancy Dalila Hernández Domínguez formally requested the State Congress to separate itself from the Parliamentary Group of the Sinaloense Party and to carry out the necessary legislative and administrative procedures to join the Morena bench.

The justification that deputy Nancy Dalila Hernández made in writing was that with the objective of guaranteeing the free expression of the ideological current in which she was formed and in which she was elected through a coalition or common candidacy of several parties politicians.

It is not a minor thing to lose a representative, because she represents political, decision-making and economic power, of course, one less vote, all of this was lost yesterday by the Sinaloense Party, which is increasingly diminished and it is very difficult for them to have a bench of the same level again. of the current one, the electoral forecasts are adverse, so be very attentive.

Outstanding. What it means to not have the slightest bit of modesty or rather, shame, two prosecuted former mayors got together, one dismissed and the other “resigned” due to accusations and complaints for alleged corruption and abuse of authority, yesterday they were seen visiting the Mazatlán City Council.

The dismissed mayor of Culiacán, Jesús Estrada Ferreiro and the resigned mayor of Mazatlán, “El Químico” Benítez, got together, the first is a candidate for Senator for the PT and the second, announced that he will go for a deputation. We are facing total shamelessness, cynicism at its finest.

The former mayors of Culiacán and Mazatlán definitely believe that citizens have no memory, that in a few months they forgot all the abuses of which they have been accused and that they are in judicial proceedings. The complaints are public, it is not something they can hide.

It is a real shame that political parties like the PT and its leader in Sinaloa, Leobardo Alcántara, are willing to have discredited, dismissed and prosecuted politicians as candidates. They can accuse what they want, but citizens have memories and on voting day they will be reminded. At the time.

Diary. Next Monday we will be telling you all the details of the “100 Signatures, Conversing About the Mexico of the Future” event that EL DEBATE organized to gather opinion leaders. Without a doubt, it is a great exercise that this publishing house carries out and there will be a lot of very interesting information.

Political Memory. “Reading is everything. Reading makes me feel that I have achieved something, I have learned something, that I am a better person”: Nora Ephron.

