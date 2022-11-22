The deputy in the Regional Assembly of Murcia Lara Hernández will be the PSOE candidate for mayor of Alcantarilla in the next municipal elections on May 28, 2023. This has been confirmed by the parliamentarian in an open letter that she published this Tuesday. Alcantarilla was the only one of the large municipalities in which it was not yet known who would be the head of the list.

“There have been many people, colleagues or not, who have insisted on me for months to take this step and, after thinking about it a lot, I have decided to lead the municipal candidacy of the PSOE for the Municipal Elections next May,” says Lara Hernández. in his writing, to which LA VERDAD has had access.

«Alcantarilla is a town of about 42,000 inhabitants where practically all my family and most of my friends live, as well as many good people who deserve all my respect. We are the fifth municipality in the Region of Murcia, although it is sometimes hard to believe, and for this reason I would like to be able to work with all my strength and enthusiasm to make it much more and better than it currently is”, continues the regional deputy, who also She is the general secretary of the local socialist group.

“I take a step forward to bet and work for the ideas in which I believe and to ensure that our people have a different light that mixes all the colors and the voices of everyone who has something to contribute or say,” added the parliamentarian. , who is expected to compete at the polls with the current mayor of Alcantarilla, Joaquín Buendía, of the Popular Party.

The PP governs the Sewer City Council since 1995. For this reason, Lara Hernández considers that “30 years of the same and only color are too many.” However, the deputy commits herself to a clean campaign, “without wars or treasonous attacks.” “Screaming hugs”, says goodbye to the PSOE candidate.