The deputies of the Frente de Todos, Cecilia Moreau, starred in a controversy on Twitter after launching an incendiary messages against the former Security Minister of Mauricio Macri, Patricia Bullrich, which she later deleted because she said she was “misunderstood.”

In the midst of the debate over the circulation restriction measures to lower the level of record infections of the second wave of coronavirus in Argentina, legislator K replied to a message from the journalist Rosario Ayerdi in which she gave an account of the president’s resistance of the PRO to the curfew from 22 to 6am that was debated in the previous of the announcements and that will finally be six hours from the midnight from Friday the 9th.

“The governors support the idea that there is a ‘federal schedule’ for night restrictions. There are those who ask from 10pm to 5am and those from 11pm to 6am. Just recently Patricia Bullrich said that they will resist this measure,” said the journalist’s post. To which Moreau added a comment: “Duck resists because he needs open bars”he said and added an ironic emoji.

Moreau’s tweet, which he later deleted.

Minutes later, after a cataract of criticism on the social network, he deleted that message and explained why. “Cecilia, don’t fall for the provocation”, wrote.

“I deleted this tw, many misinterpret it and mix everything up”She maintained in reference to the deleted message, which she herself showed when making her discharge. As he explained, he did not want to call Bullrich a drunk.

Crosses on Twitter

His argument did not convince the followers of the former minister. “You deleted that tweet because You showed the thread of misogyny that you have. If Patricia were a man, you would remain silent as you do with the rapist from Alperovich, “the group” La Puto Bullrich “crossed her, an LGTB group that follows the former official, in reference to the allegations of sexual abuse against the senator from Tucumán, who He’s been on leave since he was reported by his niece.

You deleted that tweet because you showed the thread of misogyny you have. If Patricia were a man, you’d keep quiet as you do with the rapist from Alperovich. – La Put0 Bullrich (@LaPuto_Bullrich) April 7, 2021

“Your tweet is un-misinterpretable. You told a woman drunk to discredit her opinion as a citizen and a leader, but later you fill your mouth talking about feminism and political violence, “was criticized by Macarena Alifraco, a lawyer who is active in the PRO.”Who said that? It’s nonsense“, replied the deputy.” You go Cecilia and then you blocked all those who marked it. You do not take charge of your government or your tweets, “he retorted.

Your tweet is un-misinterpretable. You called a woman drunk to discredit her opinion as a citizen and a leader, but then you fill your mouth talking about feminism and political violence. – Macarena (@maquialifraco) April 7, 2021

Moreau also uploaded the capture of a message from the deputy Francisco Sánchez of PRO, from Neuquén, and the one that called for disobedience to the measures taken by Alberto Fernández. “Do you also applaud this ineffable?”, He wondered.

“Cecilia uses the same arguments as the machirulos of this club. Although she dresses as an ally …..”, accused Magalí Pajk, secretary of the PRO’s National Youth Women. “Look what I think and think and I can’t think of a way to misinterpret the tweet. Explain what you meant to say so you clear your doubts, sorora“added the Mendoza provincial deputy Josefina Canale, very active in that social network.

The national deputy of JxC Jose Luis Patiño also questioned her: “Beyond the chicana berreta, and the clarification that obscures, the bars and all the open shops are really needed, of course with secure protocols. The merchants melt but the parties clandestine they are made. And the clandestinity is always worse. Always. “

Moreau also did not miss the comment of another tweeter who called her a coward for deleting the message. “I’m not a coward, you are badly thought out,” the vice president of the Fdt deputies bloc, led by Máximo Kirchner, told him.

Other similar episodes

It is not the first time that a government official has launched a tweet of that tone against the referent of the tough wing of Together for Change. On June 4, 2020, Francisco Cafiero, cousin of the Chief of Staff of the Nation, Santiago Cafiero, had already triggered a controversy over a reprehensible message about the former minister.

“The violent and repressive actions of the security forces are always condemned, whether they are government or opposition. Good hour that @PatoBullrich is concerned about institutional violence. Is it that he cares seriously or did he go out of hand with the wine?”Wrote the Secretary of International Affairs for Defense of the ministry of Agustín Rossi.

His message, predictably, was criticized by various opposition referents, forcing him to apologize and classify what he wrote as an “outburst.” He said: “My tweet was an outburst. It was never my intention to disrespect Patricia Bullrich, to whom I sincerely apologize. “

During the 2019 electoral campaign there was another episode that had Bullrich as the protagonist of one of the most viralized false news of the campaign that pitted Mauricio Macri with Alberto Fernández. It was a video of the then minister that was manipulated to make her look drunk and then viralized by militants of the ruling party.

Simply slowing down a Bullrich press conference for a few seconds was enough to make believe that the official was speaking under the influence of alcohol. After denouncing the fact, which was revealed by Clarín, the minister said: “They slowed down the video to ridicule me, discredit the work of the Ministry of Security and the management of Mauricio Macri.”

The images were shared ad nauseam on networks also because she was disheveled. About that. she said: “I had a mishap with the hairdresser who comes home early and I was outside.”

The presidential advisor and Buenos Aires legislator, Leandro Santoro, was another of those who referred to Bullrich in those terms, when the case of a retiree who killed criminals who had entered to rob his house was debated. Accused her of dating “drunk from restaurants” and say that “whoever wants to be armed, must be armed.”