Deputy Juan Manuel López, president of the Civic Coalition block, was infected with coronavirus. Because they are considered close contacts, Sergio Massa and Máximo Kirchner must isolate themselves.

As confirmed Clarion, López tested positive this Friday. In the last hours, in addition to having been in the Chamber of Deputies, he participated in the Juntos por el Cambio summit held on Wednesday in Palermo, in which the main referents of the opposition space were present.

An image of the summit of Together for Change, held on Wednesday in Palermo.

Because they are considered close contact, they must also be isolated Mario Negri, Cristian Ritondo and Maximiliano Ferraro.

In the case of Negri, the radical deputy explained that he was in contact with López during a meeting of deputies from the bloc. “He did a rapid test and a PCR and it was negative, but the same is going to isolate“.

Although the head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, was present at the meeting, from his environment they pointed to Clarion what not considered close contact because he was far from López. “He sat at the other end of a very wide table,” they noted.

News in development