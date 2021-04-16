Deputy Interior Minister of Russia Alexander Gorovoy warned illegal migrants about expulsion from Russia, demanding that representatives of the CIS countries control the situation on their own. It is reported by TASS…

According to the ministry, more than 300 thousand citizens of Uzbekistan, more than 200 thousand natives of Tajikistan, as well as hundreds of thousands of migrants from Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan are illegally staying in Russia.

Gorovoy noted that since March 18, the Ministry of Internal Affairs has completely stopped the application of law enforcement practice to natives of the CIS countries for violation of migration regimes, however, if their number does not decrease by June 15, then the violators will be punished, in particular, they can be expelled from the country and prohibited from entering Russia.