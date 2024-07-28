Deputy Head of the Moscow Emergencies Ministry Dosaliyev Got Into an Accident in a Fire Service Vehicle

Deputy Head of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for Moscow Vasily Dosaliev was involved in a traffic accident in a fire service vehicle. This was reported by RIA News with reference to emergency services.

According to the publication, Dosaliyev was driving to Yunosti Street, where the fire occurred. “The deputy head of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for Moscow got into an accident in a fire truck; he was driving to Yunosti Street, where the fire occurred. After the accident, he was examined in the hospital,” the source said, specifying that the victim had a soft tissue contusion.

