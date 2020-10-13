Russian Deputy Energy Minister Anastasia Bondarenko has contracted the coronavirus.

The press service of the department reported about her illness. RIA News…

In August, the head of the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation, Alexander Novak, fell ill with COVID-19.

On Monday, October 12, the governor of the Oryol region, Andrei Klychkov, announced that he had contracted the coronavirus. His family members were also infected.

Last week, the head of the Samara region, Dmitry Azarov, fell ill with coronavirus.

At the end of September, the head of the Altai Territory Viktor Tomenko was hospitalized with bilateral pneumonia.

In addition, it was reported that the heads of Adygea, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug and Omsk Region were infected with COVID-19.