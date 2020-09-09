Russian Deputy Power Minister Anatoly Tikhonov was charged with fraud. On Wednesday, September 9, stories RIA News…

In response to the investigation, he was concerned within the theft of 603 million rubles, which had been allotted to the Russian Power Company of the Ministry of Power of Russia for the creation of an data system.

Tikhonov’s advisor, Roman Ryzhkov, and the vice-presidents of Lanit, Vladimir Makarov and Viktor Serebryakov, had been additionally concerned within the embezzlement, because the Investigative Committee of Russia clarified to Lente.ru. They’re all detained.

Searches had been carried out at their locations of labor and residence, on account of which paperwork vital for the investigation had been seized.

The press service of JSC “Lanit” instructed “Lente.ru” that the corporate is prepared “to cooperate with the investigation, present all of the required supplies and is open to any checks.” “At present the corporate is working as traditional, we proceed to satisfy all obligations to prospects, companions and workers,” the corporate added.

The arrest of the deputy minister turned identified on September 8. Tikhonov was detained instantly after interrogation on the Investigative Committee. Earlier, workers of the Federal Safety Service (FSB) and the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) carried out searches at his place, in addition to on the Deputy Normal Director of the Russian Power Company Igor Kozhukhovsky and different officers of the Ministry of Power.