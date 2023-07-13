Deputy Khinshtein: Deputy Head of the Ministry of Digital Development Parshin was caught red-handed when receiving 3.5 million rubles.

Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Maxim Parshin was caught red-handed while receiving a large bribe. This was reported by State Duma deputy Alexander Khinshtein in his Telegram-channel.

According to the deputy, Parshin was detained in one of the capital’s restaurants while receiving 3.5 million rubles. According to preliminary information, the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation received money for assistance in allocating grants.

Earlier, the investigation sent a petition to the court to order a measure of restraint for the deputy head of the Ministry of Digital Development in the form of detention. The issue of arrest will be considered by the Basmanny Court of the capital, where Parshin has already been taken.