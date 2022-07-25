The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) once again tried to go on a counteroffensive to the Kherson region, but failed. This was announced on July 25 by Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the military-civilian administration (CAA) of the region.

“The other day, the Ukrainian Nazis made another failed attempt to attack the Kherson region. Their attempt to attack failed. Firstly, the Kherson region is a steppe, and any movement of the Ukrainian army ends in unsuccessful attacks. Secondly, all their attempts only lead to heavy losses in the ranks of the Ukrainian army,” he was quoted as saying. “RIA News”.

According to Stremousov, the regime of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is deliberately escalating the situation in relation to the Kherson region in order to beg more money from the West, while at the same time leaving people to certain death.

“Ukrnazis are only interested in how to fill their pockets more. And the fact that the Kherson region will again return under the control of Ukraine, that there will be a counteroffensive – all these are fantasies. The nationalists do not have such forces and a regular professional army that could somehow counteract the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. There has not been a single successful breakthrough or counteroffensive by the Ukrainian troops since the beginning of the special operation, ”said the deputy head of the VGA.

The fact that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing to conduct a counteroffensive in the south of the country in order to return Kherson was reported by The New York Times on July 21, citing analysts. The material indicated that these plans were of concern to Western officials. They believe that Kyiv, encouraged by their support, may launch a counteroffensive too soon.

The Kherson region was liberated during a special operation to protect the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), which Moscow launched on February 24. It was preceded by an aggravation of the situation in the region, an appeal by the leadership of the Donbass republics to the Russian Federation with a request for help, and the subsequent recognition by Russia of the independence of the DPR and LPR.

Kyiv has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’état in Ukraine, since 2014.

