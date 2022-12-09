Deputy head of the European Parliament Eva Kaili has been detained in Belgium in a corruption case related to the World Cup in Qatar. On Friday, December 9, the agency reported AFP.

A search was conducted at the place of residence of the politician. Her partner was also detained. Both are being investigated for corruption.

At the same time, the newspaper Politico reported that Belgian police searched 16 homes and detained at least four people in and around Brussels as part of an investigation into European Parliament corruption linked to the World Cup in Qatar. It is noted that the raids could provoke a major scandal for the parliament.

It is noted that the searches were carried out as part of an investigation into “a criminal organization, corruption and money laundering” and primarily targeted members of parliament, the Belgian federal prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

