The prosecutor’s office asked to seize property from the deputy head of the Moscow Federal Tax Service worth ₽123 million

The Moscow City Prosecutor’s Office has applied to the Gagarinsky District Court with a request to transfer the property of the former deputy head of the Federal Tax Service Inspectorate (IFTS) No. 15 Elena Ishkhanova to state revenue. This reported on the website of the supervisory authority.

The official accused of taking a bribe is to have her real estate confiscated, for which there is no evidence of legal acquisition. In addition, they want to recover 123 million rubles from Ishkhanova, which she received from the sale of the property.

According to the prosecutor’s office, from September 2016 to October 2018, Ishkhanova, in the position of head of the department for registration and accounting of taxpayers of the Federal Tax Service of Russia No. 28, together with the senior state tax inspector of the department of desk audits, received remuneration in the amount of 1.3 million rubles. For this amount, they were supposed to not provide information about the actual absence of legal entities registering at the address declared by the bribe giver.

A case has been opened under Part 6 of Article 290 (“Receiving a bribe in the form of money for illegal inaction by an official, by a group of persons by prior agreement, in an especially large amount”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Ishkhanova is in a pretrial detention facility, and her accomplice is wanted internationally.