Deputy Head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Colonel-General Pavel Baryshev was relieved of his post. The decree was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. This was reported on Saturday, May 1, at portal legal information.

According to the document, Baryshev resigns from today. He served as deputy head of the department for several years from February 2, 2017.

On April 8, the Russian president dismissed the governor of the Ulyanovsk region, Sergei Morozov. Senator Aleksey Russkikh began temporarily to perform his duties.