admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 09/30/2023 – 14:15

District deputy Paula Belmonte (Citizenship) released a video reporting an assault while passing through the city of São Paulo. According to the parliamentarian, she was using her cell phone in the car when a criminal broke the window and stole the trim, injuring her arm and nails.

“I just arrived here in São Paulo and was robbed, in the middle of Rua Nove de Julho and Lorena. I was here answering my cell phone, when someone picked it up and robbed me. I’m all hurt. Any intervention on Whatsapp, anything, is not me. We have already gone to the Military Police battalion and contacted the authorities,” she said.

The deputy also released images of what the car looked like after the incident, with the glass broken. Paula sent a message to the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans). “Speaking to our governor Tarcísio, I arrived in his city and this very annoying and very sad situation happened. We have to combat any type of theft. There are people who want to think that cell phone theft is normal. It’s not right. I didn’t expect this to happen. It was very fast.”

Businesswoman, Paula entered her political career in 2018 when she ran for public office for the first time. In the dispute, she won a seat as federal deputy with 46 thousand votes for the Federal District. Four years later, she was elected as district deputy with 17 thousand votes, her current position.