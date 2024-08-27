State Duma Deputy Zhuravlev: Podolny himself rushed to extinguish the fire after the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces drone

Alexander Podolny, head of the Starodubsky municipal district, rushed to put out a fire in one of the houses in the village of Kurkovichi (Bryansk region), which started after an attack by a kamikaze drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). As a result, he was hit again and wounded, details of the incident were given by State Duma deputy Alexey Zhuravlev in Telegram-channel.

“He didn’t lose his head during one of the enemy attacks, he rushed to put out the fire after the explosion of a Ukrainian drone and got hit by the second one – the operator couldn’t help but see that he was hitting civilians. Strength and a speedy recovery to Alexander Vladimirovich Podolny!” the parliamentarian wished.