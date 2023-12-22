SK: Deputy General Director of Roscosmos Frolov was detained in a fraud case

Deputy General Director of Roscosmos Oleg Frolov has been detained; details of the charges and investigative measures against him are under the jurisdiction of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia. This was reported TASS in the press service of the state corporation.

The Investigative Committee informed the agency that Frolov, as well as an individual entrepreneur and a representative of a commercial organization, were charged with large-scale fraud.

According to investigators, Frolov, using his official position, entered into a criminal conspiracy with two accomplices in the crime. During the execution of the contract for the purchase of equipment, they stole at least 435 million rubles of budget funds.

The court granted the investigator's request to impose a preventive measure against the accused in the form of detention. Investigative and procedural actions are being carried out.

Earlier, the Basmanny Court of Moscow took into custody the head of NPP Geophysics-Cosmos, Evgeny Fomichev, in a criminal case of particularly large-scale fraud. According to the investigation, Fomichev and his accomplices, through deception and abuse of trust of the management of the Territorial Development Fund, stole his funds. “NPP “Geophysics-Cosmos” is the largest enterprise in the space industry in Russia.