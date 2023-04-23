Ukraine lacks military assistance from its Western allies, and arms supplies need to be increased tenfold. This was announced on Saturday, April 22, by Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Melnik on his Twitter account.

“We are grateful to our allies for their military assistance, but this is not enough. Ukraine needs 10 times more to end Russian aggression this year,” the statement said.

Melnik also asked the West to cross all “artificial red lines” and allocate 1% of GDP for military aid.

Ukraine postponed its counteroffensive due to a lack of necessary weapons, the American magazine Foreign Policy wrote on April 20, citing Ukrainian MP Alexandra Ustinova. A counteroffensive by Ukrainian nationalists is impossible without additional supplies of artillery and tanks from Western countries, the material indicated.

On April 19, the Pentagon announced the allocation of $ 325 million in military assistance to Ukraine. This is the 36th time that Washington has transferred weapons from the stocks of the Ministry of Defense to Kyiv.

Moscow has repeatedly condemned the supply of arms to Ukraine. So, back in January, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a new round of supplies to Ukraine of more advanced military equipment could “only drag out the whole story.”

The West has stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.