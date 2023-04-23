Western allies are not providing enough assistance to Kyiv and should increase arms supplies tenfold. This was announced on Saturday, April 22, by Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Melnyk.

“We are grateful to our allies for their military assistance. But this is not enough. Ukraine needs 10 times more to end the conflict this year,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

Melnyk also noted that Kyiv’s partner countries must cross all “red lines” and allocate one percent of GDP for military supplies to Ukraine.

On April 20, the American magazine Foreign Policy, citing Ukrainian MP Oleksandra Ustinova, reported that Ukraine had postponed its counteroffensive due to a lack of the necessary weapons. It was noted that the counter-offensive of Ukrainian nationalists is impossible without additional supplies of artillery and tanks from Western countries.

On April 19, the Pentagon announced the allocation of military assistance to Ukraine for $ 325 million. It is noted that this is the 36th time that Washington has transferred weapons from the stocks of the Ministry of Defense to Kiev.

On April 3, The New York Times reported that the United States would soon run out of funds to help Ukraine. Washington’s budget for military aid to Kyiv is expected to run out around September.

Moscow has repeatedly condemned the supply of arms to Ukraine. So, back in January, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a new round of supplies to Ukraine of more advanced military equipment could “only drag out the whole story.”

The West stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.