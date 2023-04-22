Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Melnik announced the need to increase assistance to Kyiv tenfold

Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Melnyk said that military assistance to Kyiv should be increased tenfold. He wrote about this in his Twitter-account.

“We are grateful to our allies for military assistance. But this is not enough. Ukraine needs 10 times more,” he wrote.

In this regard, Melnyk called on Ukrainian partners to cross all “red lines” and allocate one percent of GDP for arms supplies to Kyiv.

Earlier, Melnik said that the policy of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz regarding the supply of weapons to Kiev is zigzag, while he should have crossed all the “red lines” in Ukraine. He called on the German authorities to transfer all available weapons systems to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).