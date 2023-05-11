In order to carry out large-scale privatization in Russia, it is first necessary to form a market, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev said on May 11.

In his opinion, large privatization should be implemented.

“I believe that a large privatization will have to take place, but we need to understand who to sell to. If you sell it now, it will look like the history of 1994,” Moiseev emphasized during his speech at the XI St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.

Moiseev stressed that if, as in 1994, these will be loans-for-shares auctions, then no one wants such privatization.

First, we need to form a market so that active Russian retail investors appear. After that, you can start privatization, he added.

On the issue of the need to resume large-scale privatization in Russia, a program article has already been written by the chairman of the board of VTB Bank Andrey Kostin, the deputy minister concluded.

In April, the RBC website published an column by the head of VTB, who proposed to resume the privatization program in Russia. He proposed to use the funds received to finance priority projects: the rapid construction of new logistics corridors and transport infrastructure, the restart of a number of industries, as well as the strengthening of defense capability through the development of the military-industrial complex and the successful integration of new regions.

On the same day, in an interview with Izvestia, Maxim Chirkov, associate professor of the Department of Political Economy at the Faculty of Economics of Moscow State University, said that the proposal to restart privatization in Russia was correct. In his opinion, in the future it may turn out that there will be more economic freedom than it was in all previous periods.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the idea of ​​large-scale privatization is not being discussed in the Kremlin.