Ukraine, which has been plagued by major corruption scandals since the fall of the Soviet Union, has pledged to step up its fight against corruption as part of its bid to join the European Union.

The Ukrainian security services announced in a statement on Monday that they had “arrested the deputy energy minister in Kiev on charges of receiving a bribe of half a million dollars,” praising that they had “exposed a large-scale corruption scheme.”

Investigators said the suspect, identified by media as Oleksandr Khilo, had demanded bribes from managers of mining companies in western Ukraine who wanted to transport equipment used in mines near the front line.

The official and his three suspected accomplices were caught “red-handed” and face “up to 12 years in prison and confiscation of their property,” according to a statement from the Ukrainian Security Service.

Shortly after the statement was published, the Ukrainian government announced that Khelo had been dismissed from his post, without mentioning the charges against him.

Several corruption cases have emerged in Ukraine since the outbreak of the war in February 2022, especially within the Ministry of Defense, leading to the dismissal and arrest of senior officials.

In early May, Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky resigned and was imprisoned after being accused of seizing state-owned land.

Combating rampant corruption in Ukraine is one of the main conditions imposed on it as part of its application for European Union membership.