On behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Makkah Al-Mukarramah Region, had the honor today to wash the Holy Kaaba, and upon his arrival at the Grand Mosque, he was received by the General President of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, and a number of officials.

Upon his arrival, he washed the Kaaba from the inside with Zamzam water mixed with rose water, by massaging the Kaaba wall from the inside with pieces of cloth wet with the mixture, which was prepared from an early age by the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.

Sheikh Dr. Abd al-Rahman al-Sudais, and the custodian of the Sacred House of God, participated in the washing of the Holy Kaaba.

Dr. Al-Sudais stressed the keenness of the leadership in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to take care of the Two Holy Mosques.

And he added: “Taking care of the honorable Kaaba is only one of the characteristics of the leaders of this blessed country, and that venerating it and taking care of it is from venerating the sacred Islamic rituals. May God be upon them – and the caliphs after them throughout the history of this glorious nation.” He asked God Almighty to perpetuate the blessing of security and safety on this country, and to reward its leaders with the best reward for the great services they render to the Two Holy Mosques and their destinations.