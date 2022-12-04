The Deputy Attorney General for Elections, Paulo Gonet, defended on Saturday, 3rd, the approval of the campaign accounts of the President-elect of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), and his deputy, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB). At the end of October, Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), had determined that the slate should clarify irregularities pointed out by the Court’s Partisan Electoral Account Examination Office.

To the TSE, Gonet pointed out that Lula’s and Alckmin’s campaign presented all the supporting documents on the irregularities initially pointed out. “If there is no irregularity to be sanctioned, the Electoral Public Ministry suggests the approval of the accounts presented by Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva and Geraldo Jose Rodrigues Alckmin Filho”, he wrote.

The deputy electoral attorney general described the three questions raised against Lula and Alckmin’s accounts, highlighting that the campaign presented new information or rectified the data that had been taken to the TSE at first.

The first irregularity pointed out by the Advisory of the Court was the identification of an invoice of R$ 146 thousand without the corresponding record of the expense in the rendering of accounts or payment.

According to the campaign, the note corresponds to graphic services that were contracted by the State Directorate of the PT in Rio. With the launch of an estimable donation in the rendering of accounts by Lula and Alckmin and the correction in the rendering made by the state body, the PGE pondered that there is no longer any irregularity to note.

The TSE had also asked for clarification on airline tickets paid twice. The plate reported that the expenses are linked to the need to buy another ticket to meet campaign commitments or due to delays in flights with stopovers. In addition, proof of refund to the treasury of BRL 3.7 thousand referring to an outstanding credit with the airline that was not effectively used was presented.

The last question concerned the supporting documentation of expenses with printed material. After presenting proof of expenses with graphic services in the amount of BRL 1,421,364.80, a missing sample of some materials was required. After digitizing the material, expenses were considered regular.