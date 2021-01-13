Daria Buravchikova, deputy editor-in-chief of Argumenty i Faktov, received the Moscow prize for 2020 in the field of journalism. The awards were presented on January 13, the Day of the Russian Press, by the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin.

Daria Buravchikova was awarded a prize for her contribution to the coverage of the life of the capital and many years of journalistic activity. In total, 20 media representatives became laureates of the capital award.

In his congratulations to the media, Sobyanin noted that Moscow is a very comfortable city in terms of journalism, since “there is always an agenda here.”

“There is not a single year, at least in my memory, when we did not have any grandiose events, shocks, so that we could live calmly, peacefully and dullly,” said the mayor.

Earlier today, the awards were presented to Russian journalists from federal and regional publications by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. 10 laureates received government awards for 2020 in the field of media. Among them are the editor of the department of culture “AiF” Yulia Shigareva and the head of the department of illustrations Andrey Dorofeev for a series of materials “How can we equip Russia.”