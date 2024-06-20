The court extended the arrest of Deputy Defense Minister Ivanov for 3 months

The Basmanny Court of Moscow extended for another three months the arrest of Russian Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov, accused of corruption. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the press service of the court.

A similar decision was made regarding the alleged accomplice Sergei Borodin. Both will remain in pre-trial detention until September 23. Thus, the court granted the corresponding request of the investigation.

During the hearings, the state agencies TASS and RIA Novosti reported two conflicting reports regarding Ivanov’s position.

“Before my arrest, I held the position of Deputy Minister of Defense, but now I do not,” his words were relayed from the courtroom TASS. At the same time, according to RIA NewsIvanov did not talk about leaving his position.

The Deputy Minister of Defense was detained at his workplace and arrested at the end of April. He was charged under Article 290 (“Receiving a bribe on an especially large scale”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Now Ivanov is in custody in the Lefortovo pre-trial detention center. There he is kept in a double cell with a TV and reads classic literature.