07/17/2023 – 4:01 pm

Federal deputy Amália Barros (PL-MT) came out in defense of Michelle Bolsonaro, after the former first lady asked the parliamentarian to remove the ocular prosthesis before speaking at the PL Woman event, in João Pessoa (PB), on Saturday , 15. The parliamentarian said, this Monday, 17, that she did not feel embarrassed by the request of the former first lady.

“My relationship with Michelle is one of friendship, of intimacy. Taking my prosthesis will never embarrass me”, said Amália in a video published on the social network after the negative repercussion of the episode.

Amália also stated that removing the prosthesis reinforces her political function. “I take my prosthesis out every day and some days several times a day. That’s not a problem for me. Taking off my prosthesis and accepting myself the way I am makes me have more strength to fight for people who are going through what I’ve been through. I think I’m beautiful like this, without prosthesis. With prosthesis and without prosthesis, ”she said.

At the event, on Saturday, the 15th, Michelle said she loved seeing the deputy without the prosthesis. “She will now tell you why she is a woman who makes things happen. But I want you without a prosthesis. I love seeing her without a prosthesis, guys. I know that’s her job, my friend. Let me hold her eye”, said the former first lady, as she put the object in her pocket.

After complying with the former first lady’s request, the parliamentarian said that scenes like these are normal between the two. “She always does this to me and I still haven’t learned to come without a prosthesis,” she said. Michelle and Amália occupy, respectively, the presidency and vice-presidency of PL Mulher, the core of the acronym focused on encouraging female candidacies and discussing policies favorable to women.

Who is Amália Barros?

A journalist by training, Amália began her political career in 2022 when she was elected federal deputy for Mato Grosso with 70,000 votes. Affiliated with the Liberal Party, the parliamentarian assumed the vice-presidency of PL Mulher in April 2023, after an invitation from the former first lady and president of the group.

Amália lost her sight at age 20 after contracting toxoplasmosis, an infection caused by the protozoan parasite that can be found in cat feces and contaminated food. The disease can result in blindness, which was the case of the deputy. "I slept seeing and woke up blind. It was overnight, literally", said the parliamentarian during the PL Mulher event.
























