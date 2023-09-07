“We do not receive any weapons from outside Sudan, and the whole world knows these details,” Abd al-Rahim Dagalo said.

He added, “We were not ready when the war began, because we were surprised by it… But our Lord enabled us to receive all the stores of the “remnants” and some of the stores of the armed forces.”

And he stressed his unwillingness to prolong the war, which has been going on for several months (…) We presented our vision, and we are ready for any solution that stops the war, because we know the suffering of the Sudanese people.

Regarding the overthrow of the government of former Prime Minister Abd Hamdok, Daglo said: “Hamdok’s dismissal was a coup by Al-Burhan, and he is responsible for dispersing the sit-in of the General Command.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the Sudanese army commander, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, issued a constitutional decree dissolving the Rapid Support Forces. Daglo stated, in statements to Sky News Arabia, that Al-Burhan “has no legitimacy to issue a decision to dissolve the Rapid Support Forces.”