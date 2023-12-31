Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) for military-political work, Lieutenant General Alexander Maksimtsev, presented state and departmental awards to the military personnel participating in the special military operation (SVO). On January 1, the Russian Ministry of Defense showed a fragment of the award ceremony.

The highest awards were awarded to military personnel participating in the Northern Military District for their courage, bravery and valor in performing combat missions. More than 20 soldiers received the Medal of the Order “For Merit to the Fatherland”, II degree, the Suvorov Medal, the Zhukov Medal, as well as the medals “For Military Valour”, I and II degrees, and “For Strengthening the Military Community”.

The awarding of the military personnel was preceded by a solemn address by Lieutenant General Maksimtsev, in which he thanked the participants of the Northern Military District for their courage, bravery and heroism.

“I would like to thank and express words of sincere gratitude from the Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces, Colonel General Afzalov, for your responsible performance of your military duty,” he said.

On December 30, Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Head of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Colonel General Viktor Goremykin presented state awards to military personnel of the Southern Military District and the Airborne Forces who distinguished themselves in battles in the Zaporozhye direction.

On December 29, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Army General Valery Gerasimov, presented state awards to military personnel who distinguished themselves during the liberation of Marinka. The general held a ceremony of awarding the Order of Courage, medals “For Courage” and “For Bravery”, Crosses of St. George IV degree and memorable gifts to distinguished military personnel.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

