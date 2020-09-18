Prayagraj: The Yogi government of UP has now come on the backfoot, surrounded by the proposal of keeping the government jobs on contract for five years. The government has not only retracted this, but has also made it clear that no decision has ever been made to introduce new rules in government jobs.

On behalf of the government, the deputy CM of the state Keshav Prasad Maurya has said that the matter of being kept on contract for five years is completely wrong and rumored. The government has neither taken any such decision nor has any idea to do so in future. He has also called discussions of retiring government employees at the age of fifty years as a mere rumor. According to him, the talk of starting a contract job and retiring in 50 years is a conspiracy of the opposition.

Deputy CM Keshav Maurya says that the opposition does not have any issue, so he is misleading the youth by spreading rumors. At an event in his hometown Prayagraj, Keshav Maurya said that his government is working on a plan to provide jobs and other means of employment to more and more youth. Recruitment in various departments will be started soon due to any reason.

On the rising cases of love jihad in UP, Keshav Maurya said that this is a very serious matter and the government is churning about it. A big decision can be taken soon. He indicated that his government could bring an ordinance regarding Love Jihad.

