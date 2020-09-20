The bill related to farmers was passed on Sunday from Rajya Sabha besides Lok Sabha. There was a lot of uproar in the Upper House regarding this bill. Various opposition parties including Congress, Trinamool Congress, SP opposed the bill, but the government got the bills passed in Rajya Sabha through voice vote. After the passage of both bills, Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala has said that if there is any threat to the minimum support price, he will quit his post.

Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala said, ‘There is no mention of abolishing the minimum support price (MSP) system in the bills passed by Parliament. If there is any threat to the MSP system, I will leave my post on the same day. In states like Haryana-Punjab, there are frequent protests against farmers’ bills. In Jind district of Haryana, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bakiu), Aadhati and other organizations on Sunday blocked the National Highway and State Road at 15 places.

Jind-Rohtak, Jind-Patiala, Jind-Kaithal, Jind-Karnal, Jind-Safidon, Assandh-Panipat, Jind-Hisar route were disrupted for three hours due to the protests. Protesters who were opposing the ordinances sat on the road and staged fierce slogans against the government. Due to this, the drivers and passengers faced a lot of trouble.

Pressure on Chautala increased after Harsimrat Kaur’s resignation

Pressure was also increased on Dushyant Chautala after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP and former minister in Modi government, Harsimrat Kaur, resigned in protest against the agricultural bills in the past. Many people associated with politics, including farmers, pressured the state deputy CM Chautala to withdraw support from the Manohar Lal Khattar government. Meanwhile, Chautala had also met Chief Minister Khattar over the entire matter.