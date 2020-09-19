Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya is on a 2-day visit to Prayagraj. On the second day of the visit, he inspected the newly constructed BJP office in Civil Lines. Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said that soon the roads of Uttar Pradesh will be pit free. Taking part in a party program in Prayagraj, he assured that the state roads will be pit free on the basis of fixed policy.

Maurya informed that state level roads will be pit free in 4 years, DDR and MDR roads in 5 years and rural areas roads in 6 years. Apart from this, the Deputy CM has said that no compromise will be made on the lack of quality of construction of roads and strict action will be taken against whichever contractors and officials will be responsible for this.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Maurya has been visiting Prayagraj for 2 days and after attending a number of programs, held a meeting at the Circuit House in Prayagraj on the second day. In the meeting, the officials concerned with Kovid-19 took information about the ongoing services on infection prevention and discussed how to stop Kovid-19.