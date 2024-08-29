CIA Deputy Director Cohen acknowledges Russia’s successes in Pokrovsk area

Deputy Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) David Cohen stated that Russian forces are advancing towards Pokrovsk in the Kyiv-controlled territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). A recording of his speech was published by the C-SPAN television channel.

The US has acknowledged Russia’s success in one direction

At a security conference in Maryland, Cohen emphasized that Russia is demonstrating successes in the Red Army direction. In his opinion, fighting has been concentrated near the city of Pokrovsk for several weeks.

The Russians are making some progress. They may take Pokrovsk David Cohen Deputy Director of the CIA

Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov addressed the Russian military. “Today, you are confidently moving forward in the Red Army direction,” he said.

At the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the strengthening of Pokrovsk’s defense. He emphasized that this decision was made together with the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrsky.

CIA confirms connection with Ukraine over Kursk region

At the conference, Cohen also acknowledged contacts with Ukraine regarding the operation in the Kursk region. According to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are attempting to gain a foothold in the Russian region. “They are building fortifications, and as far as we can tell, based on our discussions, they intend to hold this territory for some period of time,” he said.

Related materials:

The US called the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ operation in the Kursk region stupid. This opinion was expressed by American political scientist John Mearsheimer. He emphasized that the situation in Donbass has seriously worsened for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Kursk region was subjected to a massive attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the morning of August 6. Following the invasion of the Ukrainian military, a counter-terrorist operation regime and a federal emergency regime were introduced in the region. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the border town of Sudzha, after which they began storming the state border. As a result, the Ukrainian military managed to enter Russian territory and take control of a number of settlements

Ukraine explains the goals of the offensive in Kursk region

Zelensky said the attack on Kursk Oblast was aimed at strengthening Kyiv’s negotiating positions. According to him, Ukraine took this step to replenish the prisoner exchange fund and to avoid fighting in Sumy Oblast.

Some say that we are playing the card for dialogue (…) We are not playing any cards. We are very open with our partners. We have said how diplomatically we are moving towards a just peace and until the end of the war Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

In addition, the Ukrainian leader called the operation in the Kursk region part of the “victory plan.” According to him, its second part will be “Ukraine’s strategic place in the world’s safe infrastructure,” the third will be “a powerful package of coercion for Russia to end the war through diplomatic means,” and the fourth will be economic.